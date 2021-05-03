Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EKTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.