Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RDI stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.