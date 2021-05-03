Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

