Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 186,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 583,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.