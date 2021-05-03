Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.46. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,062 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

