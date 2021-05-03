Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

