Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

