Eq LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Eq LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.81. 5,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.