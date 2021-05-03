Eq LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Eq LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,687. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24.

