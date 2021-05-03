Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 106.2% Over Last Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004134 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 106.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01181172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.00737344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.95 or 1.00388889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars.

