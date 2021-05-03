Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,518. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

