Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 18.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Equinix by 250.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.56 on Monday, hitting $715.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,211. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $687.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

