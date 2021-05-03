Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

