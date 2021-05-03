Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LivaNova PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

