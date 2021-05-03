Ero Copper (ERRPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $19.80 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

ERRPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

