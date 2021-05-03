Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR opened at $26.95 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $758.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.