Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.19 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

