Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $538,264.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.81 or 0.05198698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,482,167 coins and its circulating supply is 181,452,754 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

