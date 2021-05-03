Eukles Asset Management Buys 686 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

