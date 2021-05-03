Evedo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.83 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $8.83 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

