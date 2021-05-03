EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. EventChain has a market cap of $1.97 million and $29,450.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

