Evercore ISI Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $140.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in DTE Energy by 53.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

