Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.63

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.63 and last traded at $279.29, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.95.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

