EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.29.

EVERTEC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,717. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

