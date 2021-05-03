Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

