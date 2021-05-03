Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.50. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 966,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,949.25. Insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992 in the last three months.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

