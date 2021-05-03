Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

