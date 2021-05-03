Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $380.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.