Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

