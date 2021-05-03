Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

