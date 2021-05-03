Fairfax Financial’s (FRFHF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $456.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.11. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $223.52 and a 52 week high of $465.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.