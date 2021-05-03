FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.04% of FedNat worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FNHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. FedNat Holding has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

