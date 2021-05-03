Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
LON FXPO opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.20 ($5.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.12.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
