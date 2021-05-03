Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON FXPO opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.20 ($5.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

