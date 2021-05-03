Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $45.26 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $490.94 million and $45.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.83 or 0.00889601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.15 or 0.09400389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

