Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $78.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

