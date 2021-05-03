Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 535 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $95.40 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

