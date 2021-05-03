Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUDC stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

