Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,633 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

