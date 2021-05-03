Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 406 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.21 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

