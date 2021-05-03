Financial Analysis: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OrganiGram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.76 OrganiGram $64.61 million 12.28 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -33.25

OrganiGram has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OrganiGram, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 4 0 2.60 OrganiGram 0 6 4 0 2.40

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. OrganiGram has a consensus price target of $4.41, suggesting a potential upside of 65.84%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04% OrganiGram -207.26% -10.00% -7.14%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

