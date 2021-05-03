Financial Comparison: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 5 6 0 2.55

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $47.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.14 $466.40 million N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 26, 2020, it operated and licensed 12,124 convenience stores, which include 9,691 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,350 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongalia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

