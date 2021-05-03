Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 2,886 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.99. 94,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

