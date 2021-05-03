Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

CQQQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. 629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

