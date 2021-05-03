Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,242 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

