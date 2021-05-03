Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,660 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,230,086. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

