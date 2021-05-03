Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. 89,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

