First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

