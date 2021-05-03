First Quadrant L P CA Buys 2,277 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of American Public Education worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $568.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

