First Quadrant L P CA Buys 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,018.10 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,107.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,752.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4,396.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

