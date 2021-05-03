First Quadrant L P CA Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEB stock opened at $3,577.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

